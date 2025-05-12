Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 3rd Bn.,1st Marines conducts close quarters training during EOTG raid leaders course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct close quarters training during a raid leaders course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2025. EOTG is a section of the I MEF command element that trains and evaluates Marine units in select individual and collective tasks to enhance their tactics, techniques, and procedures for raid operations during future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 962039
    VIRIN: 250423-M-EH070-1001
    Filename: DOD_110988431
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 3rd Bn.,1st Marines conducts close quarters training during EOTG raid leaders course, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Blue Diamond
    1st Marine Division
    1st Marine Regiment
    EOTG

