B-Roll: 3rd Bn.,1st Marines conducts close quarters training during EOTG raid leaders course

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct close quarters training during a raid leaders course hosted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, April 23, 2025. EOTG is a section of the I MEF command element that trains and evaluates Marine units in select individual and collective tasks to enhance their tactics, techniques, and procedures for raid operations during future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez)