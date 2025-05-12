Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Maintenance Technician Day 2025

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    An Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT), also known as an aircraft mechanic, is a tradesperson responsible for maintaining, repairing, and altering aircraft and their systems. They ensure aircraft are safe and functional by inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing mechanical and electrical issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    Item Title: Sexy Dubstep
    Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/sexy-dubstep-ZFLUWE6
    Item ID: ZFLUWE6
    Author Username: AlexanderRufire
    Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs
    Registered Project Name: Pinthong
    License Date: May 12th, 2025
    Item License Code: WTC7PXV95S

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 16:11
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Maintenance Technician Day 2025, by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

