Aviation Maintenance Technician Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962028" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT), also known as an aircraft mechanic, is a tradesperson responsible for maintaining, repairing, and altering aircraft and their systems. They ensure aircraft are safe and functional by inspecting, troubleshooting, and repairing mechanical and electrical issues. (U.S. Air Force video by Sarayuth Pinthong)



Item Title: Sexy Dubstep

Item URL: https://elements.envato.com/sexy-dubstep-ZFLUWE6

Item ID: ZFLUWE6

Author Username: AlexanderRufire

Licensee: 502 ABW Public Affairs

Registered Project Name: Pinthong

License Date: May 12th, 2025

Item License Code: WTC7PXV95S