    411th Civil Affairs Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola 

    411th Civil Affairs Battalion

    Col. Jeffrey Fidler, the 304th Civil Affairs Brigade commander, delivers a speech during the Change of Command ceremony at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, Connecticut, July 8, 2023. Fidler complimented Lt. Col. Beat's tenure and welcomed Lt. Col. Mathews to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 15:25
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 962019
    VIRIN: 230818-A-EW905-1001
    Filename: DOD_110988064
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    change of command
    411th Civil Affairs Battalion

