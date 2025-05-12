411th Civil Affairs Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Col. Jeffrey Fidler, the 304th Civil Affairs Brigade commander, delivers a speech during the Change of Command ceremony at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, Connecticut, July 8, 2023. Fidler complimented Lt. Col. Beat's tenure and welcomed Lt. Col. Mathews to the unit. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 15:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962019
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-EW905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110988064
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
