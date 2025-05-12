411th Civil Affairs Battalion Change of Command Speech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Lee Mathews, the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion incoming commander, delivers a speech during the Change of Command ceremony at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, Connecticut, July 8, 2023. Mathews talked about being thankful for the opportunity to serve with Soldiers that have made the unit what it is today. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)