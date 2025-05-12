Lt. Col. Lee Mathews, the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion incoming commander, delivers a speech during the Change of Command ceremony at Tarrywile Park in Danbury, Connecticut, July 8, 2023. Mathews talked about being thankful for the opportunity to serve with Soldiers that have made the unit what it is today. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 15:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|962015
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-EW905-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110988003
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 411th Civil Affairs Battalion Change of Command Speech, by SSG Mariam Ariwoola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
