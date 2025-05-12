video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/962009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Armed Forces Day animation created for the observance of Armed Forces Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 12, 2025. This animation was developed and produced to highlight joint service contributions and honoring the dedication of all who serve or have served across the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)