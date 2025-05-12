Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Day

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Armed Forces Day animation created for the observance of Armed Forces Day for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 12, 2025. This animation was developed and produced to highlight joint service contributions and honoring the dedication of all who serve or have served across the U.S. Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:58
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

