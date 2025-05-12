Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is the 411th: Cpt. Vasyl Behay

    DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola 

    411th Civil Affairs Battalion

    Several enlisted and officer personnel from the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion shares personal and professional stories at the Veterans Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Danbury, Connecticut. This is the 411th was an interview series that introduced the full time and part time leadership staff and highlighted their duties and accomplishments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 14:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 962007
    VIRIN: 241203-A-EW905-1001
    Filename: DOD_110987785
    Length: 00:09:33
    Location: DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, This is the 411th: Cpt. Vasyl Behay, by SSG Mariam Ariwoola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Civil Affairs
    Introduction
    section staff

