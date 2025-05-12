Several enlisted and officer personnel from the 411th Civil Affairs Battalion shares personal and professional stories at the Veterans Memorial Armed Forces Reserve Center in Danbury, Connecticut. This is the 411th was an interview series that introduced the full time and part time leadership staff and highlighted their duties and accomplishments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariam Ariwoola)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 14:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|962005
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-EW905-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110987755
|Length:
|00:08:11
|Location:
|DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, This is the 411th: Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Miranda, by SSG Mariam Ariwoola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.