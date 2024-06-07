Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QuEST (2024-06-07) Benjamin Kuipers - Drinking From the Firehose of Experience

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Video by Kevin D Schmidt 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Consciousness is an important but mysterious aspect of human intelligence. As AI researchers work toward building computational intelligent systems, what role should consciousness play in such systems?
    Most of this talk describes steps toward a cognitive architecture to explain the benefits of consciousness to an intelligent agent, specifically in helping it cope with the overwhelming information content of its sensorimotor interaction with the physical world. First, a relatively small number of dynamic trackers provide continuous access to changing entities within the sensory field, simultaneously providing concise descriptions for symbolic reasoning and access to rich sensory input about those entities in the world. Second, a coherent sequential narrative is constructed, about 300-500 milliseconds after the fact, attempting to explain experienced events in terms of interactions among the tracked entities. The trackers and the narrative together provide a concise summary of the overwhelming complexity of sensorimotor interaction, with which the agent can reason and plan.
    This cognitive architecture proposal addresses what is sometimes called the “Easy Problem” of consciousness. The “Hard Problem” is: “Why does consciousness feel like anything at all?” I offer some observations on perceptual vividness, and a few other philosophical matters related to consciousness.
    Many of these ideas are introduced in “Drinking From the Firehose of Experience”


    Key Moments and Questions in the video include:

    What is the mind?
    Consciousness is a Phenomenon in the World
    The problems of Consciousness
    AI and Robotics Provide Insights
    What is a Robot?
    Drinking from the Firehose of Experience
    Trackers in the Sensor Stream
    A simple Object Tracker
    Fictional Tracker Illustration
    A tracker is an index into the firehose of experience
    Tackers: their importance is not a new idea
    Making Sense of Experience
    The Constructivist Agent
    Intentionality
    The problems of Consciousness
    The Easy Problem
    The Function of Consciousness
    The Hard problem
    Sneaking up on the Hard Problem
    Vivid Qualia have Lots of Bits
    Does information transfer feel like anything at all?
    Can a Machine be Conscious
    Pushing the Boundaries
    Features of Consciousness
    Conclusions
    Open discussion

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 13:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961979
    VIRIN: 240607-F-BA826-3701
    Filename: DOD_110987573
    Length: 01:16:50
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, QuEST (2024-06-07) Benjamin Kuipers - Drinking From the Firehose of Experience, by Kevin D Schmidt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    QUEST
    AFRL
    Artificial Intelligence
    ACT3
    consciosness

