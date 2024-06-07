QuEST (2024-06-07) Benjamin Kuipers - Drinking From the Firehose of Experience

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Consciousness is an important but mysterious aspect of human intelligence. As AI researchers work toward building computational intelligent systems, what role should consciousness play in such systems?

Most of this talk describes steps toward a cognitive architecture to explain the benefits of consciousness to an intelligent agent, specifically in helping it cope with the overwhelming information content of its sensorimotor interaction with the physical world. First, a relatively small number of dynamic trackers provide continuous access to changing entities within the sensory field, simultaneously providing concise descriptions for symbolic reasoning and access to rich sensory input about those entities in the world. Second, a coherent sequential narrative is constructed, about 300-500 milliseconds after the fact, attempting to explain experienced events in terms of interactions among the tracked entities. The trackers and the narrative together provide a concise summary of the overwhelming complexity of sensorimotor interaction, with which the agent can reason and plan.

This cognitive architecture proposal addresses what is sometimes called the “Easy Problem” of consciousness. The “Hard Problem” is: “Why does consciousness feel like anything at all?” I offer some observations on perceptual vividness, and a few other philosophical matters related to consciousness.

Many of these ideas are introduced in "Drinking From the Firehose of Experience"





Key Moments and Questions in the video include:



What is the mind?

Consciousness is a Phenomenon in the World

The problems of Consciousness

AI and Robotics Provide Insights

What is a Robot?

Drinking from the Firehose of Experience

Trackers in the Sensor Stream

A simple Object Tracker

Fictional Tracker Illustration

A tracker is an index into the firehose of experience

Tackers: their importance is not a new idea

Making Sense of Experience

The Constructivist Agent

Intentionality

The problems of Consciousness

The Easy Problem

The Function of Consciousness

The Hard problem

Sneaking up on the Hard Problem

Vivid Qualia have Lots of Bits

Does information transfer feel like anything at all?

Can a Machine be Conscious

Pushing the Boundaries

Features of Consciousness

Conclusions

Open discussion