CKF 25.2 fourth, fifth-generation aircraft takeoff

U.S. fighter jets taxi and takeoff during Checkered Flag 25.2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. Checkered Flag, one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth and fifth-generation aircraft to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|05.08.2025
|05.12.2025 13:14
|B-Roll
|961973
|250512-F-LY429-1002
|DOD_110987513
|00:01:01
|FLORIDA, US
|4
|4
