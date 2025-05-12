Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CKF 25.2 fourth, fifth-generation aircraft takeoff

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. fighter jets taxi and takeoff during Checkered Flag 25.2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. Checkered Flag, one of the Department of Defense’s largest air-to-air exercises, integrates fourth and fifth-generation aircraft to enhance mobility, deployment, and employment capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 13:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961973
    VIRIN: 250512-F-LY429-1002
    Filename: DOD_110987513
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, CKF 25.2 fourth, fifth-generation aircraft takeoff, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Takeoff
    Aircraft
    F-16
    Checkered Flag
    F-22
    F-35

