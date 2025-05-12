Crew chiefs mobilize F-16s during CKF 25.2

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 175th Fighter Squadron, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, perform pre-flight maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons during Checkered Flag 25.2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. As a large-force, live-fly exercise, Checkered Flag provides realistic and relevant air combat training, readying units for their assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
