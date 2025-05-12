Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew chiefs mobilize F-16s during CKF 25.2

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 175th Fighter Squadron, Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, perform pre-flight maintenance on F-16 Fighting Falcons during Checkered Flag 25.2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 8, 2025. As a large-force, live-fly exercise, Checkered Flag provides realistic and relevant air combat training, readying units for their assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 13:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961972
    VIRIN: 250512-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110987463
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Crew Chief
    Aircraft
    Exercise
    Maintenance
    F-16
    Checkered Flag

