V Corps Best Squad competition: Land Navigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Six teams of five competitors conduct land navigation during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 12, 2025. The winners of the best squad competition will advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. The competition tests squad proficiency in warrior tasks and battle drills and identifies the most cohesive, highly trained, disciplined, and fit squad– while demonstrating a commitment to the Army Values and Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

(00;05;00)- Title Card

(00;15;05)- Soldiers ruck to land navigation site

(00;28;12)- A soldier communicates through a radio

(00;40;27)- Soldier conduct paces count

(00;52;23)- Soldier taking notes

(01;08;17)- Soldiers plotting points on map

(01;11;20)- A Soldier tests compass accuracy

(01;11;21-02;02;06)- Soldiers searching for points

END