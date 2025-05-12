Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

    GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.12.2025

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete a stress shoot during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 12, 2025. This stress shoot was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    -Shot List-
    00:00 - 00:06 Slate
    00:06 - 00:15 Soldiers arrive and receive instruction for the event
    00:15 - 01:20 Soldiers high crawl through the course
    01:20 - 02:05 Soldiers carry water cans around the stress shoot course
    02:05 - 02:15 Soldiers carry a simulated casualty in a litter around the course
    02:15 - 03:10 Soldiers fire M4s while completing the stress shoot event

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:10
    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StressShoot
    VCORPS
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    BestSquadCompetition

