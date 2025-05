V Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete a stress shoot during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 12, 2025. This stress shoot was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)



-Shot List-

00:00 - 00:06 Slate

00:06 - 00:15 Soldiers arrive and receive instruction for the event

00:15 - 01:20 Soldiers high crawl through the course

01:20 - 02:05 Soldiers carry water cans around the stress shoot course

02:05 - 02:15 Soldiers carry a simulated casualty in a litter around the course

02:15 - 03:10 Soldiers fire M4s while completing the stress shoot event