V Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot

Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete a stress shoot during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 12, 2025. This stress shoot was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
-Shot List-
00:00 - 00:06 Slate
00:06 - 00:15 Soldiers arrive and receive instruction for the event
00:15 - 01:20 Soldiers high crawl through the course
01:20 - 02:05 Soldiers carry water cans around the stress shoot course
02:05 - 02:15 Soldiers carry a simulated casualty in a litter around the course
02:15 - 03:10 Soldiers fire M4s while completing the stress shoot event
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961969
|VIRIN:
|250512-A-CK914-3221
|Filename:
|DOD_110987184
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
