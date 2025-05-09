Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Note perform in Missouri

    PLATTE CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band’s Airmen of Note interact with audience members at Platte County High School in Platte City, Missouri, on May 4, 2025. The band was on a spring tour across the Midwest, aiming to honor those who have served, inspire patriotism and service, and connect local communities with the Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961965
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-UP142-2000
    Filename: DOD_110987123
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PLATTE CITY, MISSOURI, US

