Team Hanscom Today: May 12

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961960" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Senior Airman Antonio Powell-Fields, a member of the 66th Security Forces Squadron, highlighted National Police Week happening May 12-16 and a retirement ceremony held May 9 at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., for two Military Working Dogs who retired. Plus, Powell-Fields also highlighted a Health and Wellness Fair that was held at the Fitness and Sports Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)