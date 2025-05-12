Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Hanscom Today: May 12

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group

    In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Senior Airman Antonio Powell-Fields, a member of the 66th Security Forces Squadron, highlighted National Police Week happening May 12-16 and a retirement ceremony held May 9 at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., for two Military Working Dogs who retired. Plus, Powell-Fields also highlighted a Health and Wellness Fair that was held at the Fitness and Sports Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961960
    VIRIN: 250507-F-PR861-3793
    Filename: DOD_110987097
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Hanscom Today: May 12, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanscom Air Force Base
    Hanscom
    Team Hanscom Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download