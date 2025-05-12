In this episode of Team Hanscom Today, guest host Senior Airman Antonio Powell-Fields, a member of the 66th Security Forces Squadron, highlighted National Police Week happening May 12-16 and a retirement ceremony held May 9 at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., for two Military Working Dogs who retired. Plus, Powell-Fields also highlighted a Health and Wellness Fair that was held at the Fitness and Sports Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Rick Berry)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 11:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|961960
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-PR861-3793
|Filename:
|DOD_110987097
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Hanscom Today: May 12, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
