NEWPORT, R.I. -- Chief Retail Services Specialist Roberto Coriano, assigned to the Center for Service Support, gives a shout-out to his favorite Major League Baseball (MLB) team, the Atlanta Braves.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|961958
|VIRIN:
|250512-N-GP524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110987080
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Roberto Coriano - Atlanta Braves Shout-out, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.