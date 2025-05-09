80th Anniversary of Mauthausen Liberation

The Mauthausen-Gusen Concentration Camp complex was liberated by the 3rd U.S. Army on May 5, 1945. Descendants of survivors and liberators as well as national delegations and special interest-commemoration groups were in attendance for the Mauthausen Memorial 80th Liberation Ceremony, May 11, 2025. The U.S. delegation at the Mauthausen's International Liberation Ceremony was led by U.S. Embassy Vienna’s Chargé d'Affaires Kami Witmer; Maj. Gen. Peter Andrysiak, U.S. European Command Chief of Staff; and the State Department's Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues Ellen Germain, along with 7ATC’s JMRC as the color and honor guards. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
