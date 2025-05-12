Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade complete a stress shoot during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 12, 2025. The stress shoot was designed to test individual and team physical readiness. Scores were based on physical abilities and marksmanship to determine who may advance to represent V Corps in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
“Divebomb” by Avery Berman and William Manning is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
This work, V Corps Best Squad Competition Stress Shoot, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
