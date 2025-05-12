The Badge & the Lab Tech

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



For SPC Seth Adkins, a medical lab specialist at Irwin Army Community Hospital, earning the Expert Field Medical Badge isn’t just about passing a test—it’s about redemption. After falling short during his first attempt at Fort Campbell, Adkins is back for round two at Fort Riley, determined not to let even the smallest mistake stand in his way.



In this interview, Adkins opens up about the intense preparation required for the EFMB—one of the most demanding badges in the Army. Often referred to as a "memorization marathon," the EFMB tests a Soldier’s ability to perform life-saving medical tasks under combat-like conditions, with zero room for error. Candidates must flawlessly execute critical skills across Tactical Combat Casualty Care, evacuation procedures, warrior tasks, and a grueling 12-mile timed ruck march. No notes. No second chances on test day.



With historical pass rates ranging from just 18 to 33 percent, the EFMB is a prestigious symbol of excellence in field medicine. Miss one critical task—like verbalizing glove checks or securing a splint correctly—and the opportunity is lost.



Adkins shares how he’s training differently this time: reviewing step-by-step protocols, drilling scenarios repeatedly, and working to increase both speed and accuracy. Watch as he reflects on lessons from his first attempt, the pressure of test week beginning May 18, and what drives him to earn the badge that so few ever do.