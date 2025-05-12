Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Badge & the Lab Tech

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    For SPC Seth Adkins, a medical lab specialist at Irwin Army Community Hospital, earning the Expert Field Medical Badge isn’t just about passing a test—it’s about redemption. After falling short during his first attempt at Fort Campbell, Adkins is back for round two at Fort Riley, determined not to let even the smallest mistake stand in his way.

    In this interview, Adkins opens up about the intense preparation required for the EFMB—one of the most demanding badges in the Army. Often referred to as a "memorization marathon," the EFMB tests a Soldier’s ability to perform life-saving medical tasks under combat-like conditions, with zero room for error. Candidates must flawlessly execute critical skills across Tactical Combat Casualty Care, evacuation procedures, warrior tasks, and a grueling 12-mile timed ruck march. No notes. No second chances on test day.

    With historical pass rates ranging from just 18 to 33 percent, the EFMB is a prestigious symbol of excellence in field medicine. Miss one critical task—like verbalizing glove checks or securing a splint correctly—and the opportunity is lost.

    Adkins shares how he’s training differently this time: reviewing step-by-step protocols, drilling scenarios repeatedly, and working to increase both speed and accuracy. Watch as he reflects on lessons from his first attempt, the pressure of test week beginning May 18, and what drives him to earn the badge that so few ever do.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 11:36
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

