SECDEF Hegseth delivers updates on DOD efforts to support the DHS, DOJ on National Security

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks with updates on the DOD's efforts in assisting the DOJ, DHS and accomplishing 100% operational control of the southern border. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 10:19
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|961941
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-VS137-4958
|Filename:
|DOD_110986887
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
