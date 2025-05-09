Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Hegseth delivers updates on DOD efforts to support the DHS, DOJ on National Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks with updates on the DOD's efforts in assisting the DOJ, DHS and accomplishing 100% operational control of the southern border. (DOD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961941
    VIRIN: 250509-F-VS137-4958
    Filename: DOD_110986887
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hegseth delivers updates on DOD efforts to support the DHS, DOJ on National Security, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Homeland Security
    Department of Homeland Security
    Secretary of Defence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download