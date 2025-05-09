Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Bull Shark 25-2 aims to enhance communication and interoperability with Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti and European Untion’s Naval Forces partner nations. Bull Shark 25-2 will strengthen CJTF-HOA partnerships and increase our ability to operate jointly with host nations and international partners, ultimately enhancing CJTF-HOA operational effectiveness in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 10:03
    Location: DJ

    Horn of Africa
    CLDJ
    CJTF
    usarmy
    bullshark25

