Bull Shark 25-2 aims to enhance communication and interoperability with Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti and European Untion’s Naval Forces partner nations. Bull Shark 25-2 will strengthen CJTF-HOA partnerships and increase our ability to operate jointly with host nations and international partners, ultimately enhancing CJTF-HOA operational effectiveness in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961940
|VIRIN:
|250506-F-SH233-5088
|Filename:
|DOD_110986809
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa, by A1C Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
