Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

Bull Shark 25-2 aims to enhance communication and interoperability with Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti and European Untion’s Naval Forces partner nations. Bull Shark 25-2 will strengthen CJTF-HOA partnerships and increase our ability to operate jointly with host nations and international partners, ultimately enhancing CJTF-HOA operational effectiveness in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Synsere Howard)