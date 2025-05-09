Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961939" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Jason Inskeep, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-7 Training and Exercises director, and Sgt. Richard Dahlby, CJTF-HOA CJ-6 Future Operations planner, discuss the importance of Bull Shark at Arta Range, Djibouti, May 12, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Union’s Naval Forces (Armada – Spanish Navy) trained side-by-side to strengthen communications, readiness, and partner capacity across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)