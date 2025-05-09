U.S. Army Col. Jason Inskeep, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-7 Training and Exercises director, and Sgt. Richard Dahlby, CJTF-HOA CJ-6 Future Operations planner, discuss the importance of Bull Shark at Arta Range, Djibouti, May 12, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Union’s Naval Forces (Armada – Spanish Navy) trained side-by-side to strengthen communications, readiness, and partner capacity across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 09:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961939
|VIRIN:
|250512-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110986801
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa, by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
