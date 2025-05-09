Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bull Shark 25-2: US strengthens alliances, collectively boosts regional security capabilities in East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    05.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Col. Jason Inskeep, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa CJ-7 Training and Exercises director, and Sgt. Richard Dahlby, CJTF-HOA CJ-6 Future Operations planner, discuss the importance of Bull Shark at Arta Range, Djibouti, May 12, 2025. Participants from the U.S., Djiboutian armed forces, Japan Self-Defense Forces, French Forces in Djibouti, and European Union’s Naval Forces (Armada – Spanish Navy) trained side-by-side to strengthen communications, readiness, and partner capacity across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

