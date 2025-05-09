U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District emergency manager, Phil Stitzinger conducted an inspection of bank damage caused by ice jam flooding in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, May 8, 2025. While there, he worked with local and state officials to come up with both short- and long-term solutions to the problem and was thanked with ice cream cake and a hand-made card from a young resident. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 09:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961936
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-FB511-7490
|Filename:
|DOD_110986714
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, From Ice Jams to Appreciation: USACE in Action in Willoughby Hills, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
