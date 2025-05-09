Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From Ice Jams to Appreciation: USACE in Action in Willoughby Hills

    WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District emergency manager, Phil Stitzinger conducted an inspection of bank damage caused by ice jam flooding in Willoughby Hills, Ohio, May 8, 2025. While there, he worked with local and state officials to come up with both short- and long-term solutions to the problem and was thanked with ice cream cake and a hand-made card from a young resident. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:38
    Location: WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OHIO, US

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    ice jams
    Emergency Managament

