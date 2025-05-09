U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Hellenic Air Force members work together during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, demonstrating static line jumps, low level maneuvers and aeromedical evacuation capabilities from Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 09:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961925
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-VY348-7102
|Filename:
|DOD_110986581
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky B-Roll, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.