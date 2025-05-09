Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stolen Cerberus XII; Guardians of the gate, masters of the sky B-Roll

    GREECE

    05.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany and Hellenic Air Force members work together during exercise Stolen Cerberus XII, demonstrating static line jumps, low level maneuvers and aeromedical evacuation capabilities from Elefsina Air Base, Greece, April 29 - May 7, 2025. Stolen Cerberus aimed to enhance interoperability and airlift capabilities between the U.S. Air Force and Hellenic Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 09:03
    VIRIN: 250507-F-VY348-7102
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Hellenic Air Force
    435th CRG
    Stolen Cerberus
    Stolen Cerberus C-130 Greece Elefsis

