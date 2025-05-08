Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER 2025 - Port of Kavala, Greece

    KAVALA, GREECE

    04.29.2025

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece of the 839th Transportation Battalion conducted the first-ever port operation at the port of Kavala, Greece in support of DEFENDER 25, April 2025. The Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER, is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe. This milestone supports reception, staging, and onward movement across Czechia and demonstrates how U.S. forces move fast, integrate with partners, and train for large-scale combat operations.
    (U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)

    Location: KAVALA, GR

