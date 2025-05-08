The Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece of the 839th Transportation Battalion conducted the first-ever port operation at the port of Kavala, Greece in support of DEFENDER 25, April 2025. The Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER, is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe. This milestone supports reception, staging, and onward movement across Czechia and demonstrates how U.S. forces move fast, integrate with partners, and train for large-scale combat operations.
(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961922
|VIRIN:
|250429-A-YG900-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110986455
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|KAVALA, GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DEFENDER 2025 - Port of Kavala, Greece, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.