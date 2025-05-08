DEFENDER 2025 - Port of Kavala, Greece

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Transportation Corps Detachment Eastern Mediterranean - Greece of the 839th Transportation Battalion conducted the first-ever port operation at the port of Kavala, Greece in support of DEFENDER 25, April 2025. The Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, also known as DEFENDER, is the largest annual U.S. Army exercise in Europe. This milestone supports reception, staging, and onward movement across Czechia and demonstrates how U.S. forces move fast, integrate with partners, and train for large-scale combat operations.

(U.S. Army video by Antonio Bedin)