Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sumer Tire Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. Malik Retemiah 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Time to swap those tires, Stuttgart! Winter off, summer on. Whether you DIY or head to the Auto Skills Center on Panzer. Remember: “O to O” (October to Easter). Drive safe and enjoy the sunshine!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 04:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 961912
    VIRIN: 250422-A-IG356-3194
    Filename: DOD_110986181
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumer Tire Safety, by SGT Malik Retemiah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download