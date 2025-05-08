Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan Air Power Days 2025

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.10.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Desiree Ware, Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran and Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster

    51st Fighter Wing

    Osan Air Power Days 2025 airshow video. Acts include the Black Eagles, PACAF F-16 Demo Team, A-10 Ground Load demonstration, A-10 flying demonstration, and an F-35 demonstration.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 03:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961909
    VIRIN: 250512-F-SA893-1002
    Filename: DOD_110986075
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Power Days 2025, by TSgt Desiree Ware, SSgt Jason Cochran and SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

