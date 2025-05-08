Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SGT Dayne Imhoff, 88th Military Police Detachment

June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
Sgt. Dayne Imhoff, originally from Wisconsin, is assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.
In this vignette, Imhoff talks about why he joined the military and what he likes about being a member of the Army team.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
