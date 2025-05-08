Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SGT Dayne Imhoff, 88th Military Police Detachment

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.

    As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.

    Sgt. Dayne Imhoff, originally from Wisconsin, is assigned to the 88th Military Police Detachment, U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    In this vignette, Imhoff talks about why he joined the military and what he likes about being a member of the Army team.

    Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division

    #Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 01:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961905
    VIRIN: 250512-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110985965
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SGT Dayne Imhoff, 88th Military Police Detachment, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

