Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    JROTC cadets compete in the JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship. JROTC cadets had their very own division at the competition, which hosted students from over 30 other nations this year. Through robotics, VEX encourages students around the world to question, tinker, experiment, and play to create an identity as a STEM learner.

    Interview Time Stamp: [4:57] Isaac Lau, St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii

    JROTC Science Division Alliance Winners

    Westview High School, Bennington, Neb.
    Stanhope Elmore High School, Millbrook, Ala.

    JROTC Arts Division Alliance Winners and Overall JROTC Finalists

    Mililani High School, Mililani, Hawaii
    St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii

    A historic victory as this marks the fourth year in a row that St. Louis has been a part of the winning JROTC alliance at VEX Worlds.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 01:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961904
    VIRIN: 250511-A-RU014-6724
    Filename: DOD_110985964
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship B-Roll, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    robotics
    Army JROTC
    STEM
    cadets

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download