JROTC cadets compete in the JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship. JROTC cadets had their very own division at the competition, which hosted students from over 30 other nations this year. Through robotics, VEX encourages students around the world to question, tinker, experiment, and play to create an identity as a STEM learner.
Interview Time Stamp: [4:57] Isaac Lau, St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii
JROTC Science Division Alliance Winners
Westview High School, Bennington, Neb.
Stanhope Elmore High School, Millbrook, Ala.
JROTC Arts Division Alliance Winners and Overall JROTC Finalists
Mililani High School, Mililani, Hawaii
St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii
A historic victory as this marks the fourth year in a row that St. Louis has been a part of the winning JROTC alliance at VEX Worlds.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2025 01:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961904
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-RU014-6724
|Filename:
|DOD_110985964
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|DALLAS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship B-Roll, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
