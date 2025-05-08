JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JROTC cadets compete in the JROTC VEX Robotics World Championship. JROTC cadets had their very own division at the competition, which hosted students from over 30 other nations this year. Through robotics, VEX encourages students around the world to question, tinker, experiment, and play to create an identity as a STEM learner.



Interview Time Stamp: [4:57] Isaac Lau, St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii



JROTC Science Division Alliance Winners



Westview High School, Bennington, Neb.

Stanhope Elmore High School, Millbrook, Ala.



JROTC Arts Division Alliance Winners and Overall JROTC Finalists



Mililani High School, Mililani, Hawaii

St. Louis High School, Honolulu, Hawaii



A historic victory as this marks the fourth year in a row that St. Louis has been a part of the winning JROTC alliance at VEX Worlds.