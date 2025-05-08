B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules refuels four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. Aerial refueling of Ospreys is crucial for extending their range and mission duration, enabling rapid, long-distance deployments without the need for landing. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)