B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: VMM-363 conducts aerial refuels

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA

    05.05.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brian Stippey 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules refuels four U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, while traveling from Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin to Royal Australian Air Force Base Townsville, Australia, May 6, 2025. Aerial refueling of Ospreys is crucial for extending their range and mission duration, enabling rapid, long-distance deployments without the need for landing. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Brian A. Stippey)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2025 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961901
    VIRIN: 250506-M-JE726-3790
    PIN: 1065
    Filename: DOD_110985878
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    RAAF, DARWIN, USMC, MRF-D 25.3, VMM-363, Townsville

