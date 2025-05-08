Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Day in the Life: Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician

    JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Maria Washler 

    AFN Tokyo

    On this AFN Day in the Life, SrA Amber Aparicio Aguilar, a Bioenvironmental Engineering Technician at the 374th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, talks about an average day in Bioenvironmental Engineering on Yokota Air Base, Japan.

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 21:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961894
    VIRIN: 250425-F-HI767-5556
    Filename: DOD_110985807
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    #DayInTheLife #BioenvironmentalEngineering #YokotaAirBase #MissionReady

