    USS Blue Ridge volunteers at SPCA Animal Shelter in Suva,FIJI

    FIJI

    05.07.2025

    Video by Seaman Andres Fonts 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    Sailors from the USS Blue Ridge and 7th Fleet visit the SPCA Animal Shelter in Fiji for a volunteer event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961892
    VIRIN: 250508-N-XP216-1001
    Filename: DOD_110985783
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Blue Ridge volunteers at SPCA Animal Shelter in Suva,FIJI, by SN Andres Fonts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

