    V Corps Best Squad ACFT

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    B-roll
    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11, 2025. This ACFT to access their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the
    United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    (00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;14;05)- A Soldier conducts deadlift
    (00;21;11)- A Soldier conducts the standing power throw
    (00;33;22)- A Soldier conducts hand release push-up
    (01;38;19)- A Soldier conducts spring, drag, carry
    (01;45;25)- A Soldier conducts plank
    (01;52;03)- Soldiers conduc

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961885
    VIRIN: 250511-A-GV482-1008
    Filename: DOD_110985759
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V Corps Best Squad ACFT, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BestSquad25, BestSquadCompetition VCorps, ACFT, StrongerTogether

