V Corps Best Squad ACFT

B-roll
Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41 Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11, 2025. This ACFT to access their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the
United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)
Shot list:
(00;05;00)- Title card
(00;14;05)- A Soldier conducts deadlift
(00;21;11)- A Soldier conducts the standing power throw
(00;33;22)- A Soldier conducts hand release push-up
(01;38;19)- A Soldier conducts spring, drag, carry
(01;45;25)- A Soldier conducts plank
(01;52;03)- Soldiers conduc
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961885
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-GV482-1008
|Filename:
|DOD_110985759
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
