    2nd MDTF Conducts Cyber Range during Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force conduct a cyber range alongside Polish allies during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961884
    VIRIN: 250511-A-PP133-1631
    Filename: DOD_110985758
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: USTKA, PL

