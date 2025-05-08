Members of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force conduct a cyber range alongside Polish allies during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961884
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-PP133-1631
|Filename:
|DOD_110985758
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MDTF Conducts Cyber Range during Arcane Thunder 25, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS
