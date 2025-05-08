2nd MDTF Conducts Cyber Range during Arcane Thunder 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force conduct a cyber range alongside Polish allies during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.