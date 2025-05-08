Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MDTF Tests Experimental Drones During Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force test experimental UAVs during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at a training area near Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust warfighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961883
    VIRIN: 250511-A-PP133-1631
    Filename: DOD_110985747
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: USTKA, PL

    ArcaneThunder, NATO, 56thAC, EuropeAfricaInnovation, ArmyTransformation

