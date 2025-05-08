2nd MDTF Tests Experimental Drones During Arcane Thunder 25

Soldiers of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force test experimental UAVs during exercise Arcane Thunder 25 at a training area near Ustka, Poland, 11 May, 2025. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust warfighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. Arcane Thunder 25 promotes innovation, collaboration, and interoperability between Allied and partner nations, and contributes significantly to regional stability and security by improving the ability of Allied forces to operate together effectively in times of crisis or conflict.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961883
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-PP133-1631
|Filename:
|DOD_110985747
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
