    V Corps BSC 2025 ACFT

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.11.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Six teams of five competitors from 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 41st Field Artillery, and 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct the Army Combat Fitness Test during the V Corps Best Squad Competition (BSC), May 11, 2025. This ACFT to access their individual and teams' physical readiness and their scores on their physical abilities are battle tracked and recorded to be added up at the end of the competition to see who may advance to represent V Corps to compete in the United States Europe and Africa BSC in August. (Video by: U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Jacob Connor)

    Shot list:
    (00;05;00)- Title card
    (00;10;00)- A Soldier conducts deadlift
    (01;03;00)- A Soldier conducts the standing power throw
    (01;25;00)- A Soldier conducts hand release push-up
    (01;38;19)- A Soldier conducts spring, drag, carry
    (03;10;00)- A Soldier conducts plank
    (03;59;03)- Soldiers conduct two-mile run
    END

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961882
    VIRIN: 250511-A-CT809-6702
    Filename: DOD_110985742
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    This work, V Corps BSC 2025 ACFT, by 1SG Jacob Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCORPS
    BSC
    Stronger Together
    BestSquad25

