    B-roll: Dutch recon forces sharpen gunnery skills in Senegal during African Lion 2025

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. C jay spence 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Soldiers of the Royal Netherlands Army, assigned to the 42nd Brigade Reconnaissance Squadron, conduct marksmanship training and unmanned aerial surveillance operations during African Lion 25 at Range 1 in Dodji, Senegal, May 2, 2025. The footage captured Dutch troops preparing for and executing M4 rifle zeroing, stress shoot drills, and mounted .50-caliber machine gun live-fire, as well as deploying the Avy Aera vertical takeoff and landing drone to enhance reconnaissance and targeting capabilities. The training aimed to build individual lethality, develop crew-served weapon proficiency, and increase interoperability among partner forces at African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. CJay Spence)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 16:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961880
    VIRIN: 250502-A-HX851-3001
    Filename: DOD_110985728
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: DODJI, SN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll: Dutch recon forces sharpen gunnery skills in Senegal during African Lion 2025, by SGT C jay spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational Exercise
    combat ready
    AfricanLion
    Royal Dutch Army
    StrongerTogether
    RegionalSecurity

