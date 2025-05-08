B-roll: Dutch recon forces sharpen gunnery skills in Senegal during African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the Royal Netherlands Army, assigned to the 42nd Brigade Reconnaissance Squadron, conduct marksmanship training and unmanned aerial surveillance operations during African Lion 25 at Range 1 in Dodji, Senegal, May 2, 2025. The footage captured Dutch troops preparing for and executing M4 rifle zeroing, stress shoot drills, and mounted .50-caliber machine gun live-fire, as well as deploying the Avy Aera vertical takeoff and landing drone to enhance reconnaissance and targeting capabilities. The training aimed to build individual lethality, develop crew-served weapon proficiency, and increase interoperability among partner forces at African Lion 2025 (AL25). AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. CJay Spence)