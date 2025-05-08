Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Cilenti Discusses Cyber Integration During Arcane Thunder 25

    USTKA, POLAND

    05.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Capt. Steven Cilenti, support element lead for the Information Defense Company assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses the cyber warfare scenario on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2025. Cilenti discussed the role of 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust warfighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961879
    VIRIN: 250511-A-UV911-4058
    PIN: 153425
    Filename: DOD_110985698
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: USTKA, PL

    WEARENATO
    56th AC
    ArcaneThunder
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    ArmyTransformation

