Capt. Cilenti Discusses Cyber Integration During Arcane Thunder 25

U.S. Army Capt. Steven Cilenti, support element lead for the Information Defense Company assigned to the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, discusses the cyber warfare scenario on Ustka Training Area, Ustka, Poland, May 11, 2025. Cilenti discussed the role of 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust warfighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2025 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961879
|VIRIN:
|250511-A-UV911-4058
|PIN:
|153425
|Filename:
|DOD_110985698
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|USTKA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
