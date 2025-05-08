Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spartan Day 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in an athletic competition called the “Iron Spartan” at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 9, 2025. The Iron Spartan competition was created to test 2nd ABCT’s Soldiers, and to raise morale within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.11.2025 14:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961874
    VIRIN: 250509-A-UY468-5598
    Filename: DOD_110985604
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Day 2025, by PFC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3ID, 3rd Infantry Division, ROTM, Spartan Day, Basketball, Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download