U.S., Tunisian Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operation During African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961873" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Tunisian Armed Forces paratroopers with the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade conduct an airborne operation during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25) at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 28-29, 2025.



The joint operation, featuring both static-line and free-fall jumps, highlights the rapid-deployment capabilities and interoperability of partner forces in a complex, multinational environment. AL25 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and brings together over 50 nations—including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops—for integrated, multi-domain training across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia from April 14 to May 23, 2025. The exercise strengthens readiness, enhances regional security cooperation, and ensures partner forces are prepared to deploy, fight, and win together.



Recording(s) "Ferox" by Charlie Ryan (2:17)

Subscription Name U.S. Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade

Description: Licensing for Subscription 153004

Billing Plan: Annual

Subscription Term May 8, 2025 - May 8, 2026



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez; edit by Capt. Jennifer French)