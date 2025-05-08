U.S., Tunisian Paratroopers Conduct Joint Airborne Operation During African Lion 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade and Tunisian Armed Forces paratroopers with the Tunisian Special Forces Brigade conduct an airborne operation during exercise African Lion 2025 (AL25) at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area, Tunisia, April 28-29, 2025.
The joint operation, featuring both static-line and free-fall jumps, highlights the rapid-deployment capabilities and interoperability of partner forces in a complex, multinational environment. AL25 is U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual exercise, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), and brings together over 50 nations—including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops—for integrated, multi-domain training across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia from April 14 to May 23, 2025. The exercise strengthens readiness, enhances regional security cooperation, and ensures partner forces are prepared to deploy, fight, and win together.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Y. Gonzalez; edit by Capt. Jennifer French)
