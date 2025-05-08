Spartan Day 2025

Dogface Soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in an athletic competition called the “Iron Spartan” at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 9, 2025. The Iron Spartan competition was created to test 2nd ABCT’s Soldiers, and to raise morale within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 22:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961866
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-UY468-1236
|Filename:
|DOD_110985442
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
