Spartan Day 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961866" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dogface Soldiers attached to the 3rd Infantry Division, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in an athletic competition called the “Iron Spartan” at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 9, 2025. The Iron Spartan competition was created to test 2nd ABCT’s Soldiers, and to raise morale within the unit. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)