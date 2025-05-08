Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Call to Service: A Family Tradition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Spc. Samuel Lambert, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks on his family's tradition of military service and his passion for Jiu-Jitsu at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 10, 2025. Lambert worked as an emergency medical technician in New York City before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Lambert is also a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961865
    VIRIN: 250510-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_110985436
    Length: 00:04:18
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Call to Service: A Family Tradition, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    jiu-jitsu
    Rock of the Marne
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download