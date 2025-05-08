Spc. Samuel Lambert, a combat medic assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speaks on his family's tradition of military service and his passion for Jiu-Jitsu at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 10, 2025. Lambert worked as an emergency medical technician in New York City before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Lambert is also a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Duke Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 22:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961865
|VIRIN:
|250510-A-MA645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110985436
|Length:
|00:04:18
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Call to Service: A Family Tradition, by SGT Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
