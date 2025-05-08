10th Mountain Division Conducts Air Assault During Mountain Peak 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), conduct an air assault and joint forcible entry (JFE) operation during Mountain Peak 25 at Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. The training tested the division’s ability to rapidly seize and secure key terrain under contested conditions, enhancing readiness and interoperability across maneuver and aviation elements. Mountain Peak 25 is the division’s premier large-scale training event designed to validate combat operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Andrews)