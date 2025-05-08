Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Conducts Air Assault During Mountain Peak 25

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2025

    Video by Capt. Daniel Andrews 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade and 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), conduct an air assault and joint forcible entry (JFE) operation during Mountain Peak 25 at Fort Drum, New York, May 10, 2025. The training tested the division’s ability to rapidly seize and secure key terrain under contested conditions, enhancing readiness and interoperability across maneuver and aviation elements. Mountain Peak 25 is the division’s premier large-scale training event designed to validate combat operations in austere environments. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Daniel Andrews)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 20:54
    Location: US

    Air Assault
    10th CAB
    10th Mountain Division

