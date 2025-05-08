Members of the Navy's Task Force 66 tests their Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) before preparing them for movement and deployment during Exercise Arcane Thunder 25, May 9, 2025, at Port Wojenny Gdynia, Poland. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust war-fighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961825
|VIRIN:
|250509-A-PP133-1546
|Filename:
|DOD_110984431
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|GDYNIA, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy's Task Force 66 Prepares USV's for Arcane Thunder 25, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
