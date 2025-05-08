Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy's Task Force 66 Prepares USV's for Arcane Thunder 25

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    05.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members of the Navy's Task Force 66 tests their Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) before preparing them for movement and deployment during Exercise Arcane Thunder 25, May 9, 2025, at Port Wojenny Gdynia, Poland. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust war-fighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961825
    VIRIN: 250509-A-PP133-1546
    Filename: DOD_110984431
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: GDYNIA, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy's Task Force 66 Prepares USV's for Arcane Thunder 25, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

