Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Liong Arcane Thunder 25 Interview

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Liong speaks on Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 and the capabilities of the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) belonging to the Navy's Task Force 66, May 9, 2025, at Port Wojenny Gdynia, Poland. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust war-fighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)