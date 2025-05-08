Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Baker Arcane Thunder Interview

    GDYNIA, POLAND

    05.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Baker speaks on Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 and the capabilities of the Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) belonging to the Navy's Task Force 66, May 9, 2025, at Port Wojenny Gdynia, Poland. Exercise Arcane Thunder 25 is a collaborative U.S. Army Europe directed, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force led exercise designed to leverage the robust war-fighting capabilities of the U.S., Allies, and partner nations to reach a precise, lethal end point. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 07:20
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GDYNIA, PL

    This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Baker Arcane Thunder Interview, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    TIC
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    ArcaneThunder
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

