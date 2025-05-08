Osan Air Power Days B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Attendees experience static displays and an A-10 Thunderbolt II weapon load demonstration during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 10, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The two-day air show showcases the 51st Fighter Wing’s capabilities and its partnership with the ROK Air Force, highlighting their shared commitment to security on the Korean Peninsula and peace in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran & Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)