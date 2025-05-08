Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Air Power Days B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran and Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster

    51st Fighter Wing

    Attendees experience static displays and an A-10 Thunderbolt II weapon load demonstration during Osan Air Power Days 2025, May 10, 2025, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The two-day air show showcases the 51st Fighter Wing’s capabilities and its partnership with the ROK Air Force, highlighting their shared commitment to security on the Korean Peninsula and peace in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran & Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.10.2025 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961817
    VIRIN: 250510-F-SA893-1001
    Filename: DOD_110984359
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Air Power Days B-roll, by SSgt Jason Cochran and SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airpower
    weflytogether
    KatchiKapshida
    OAPD25
    Respectpastforgefuture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download