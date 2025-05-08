Balikatan 25: Staff Sgt. Zyble Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Zyble, a native of Michigan and a civil affairs specialist with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview during the counter-landing live-fire event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Appari, Philippines, May 1, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)