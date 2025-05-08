U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Mark Zyble, a native of Michigan and a civil affairs specialist with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, gives an interview during the counter-landing live-fire event as a part of Exercise Balikatan 25 at Appari, Philippines, May 1, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2025 00:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961813
|VIRIN:
|250501-M-MI096-3001
|PIN:
|89002850
|Filename:
|DOD_110984274
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|APPARI, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 25: Staff Sgt. Zyble Interview, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.