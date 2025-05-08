1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers conduct NASCAR Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conducted three aviation flyovers May 2 - May 4, 2025, at the Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR event. This flyover helped build relations with the communities surrounding Fort Cavazos while assisting with the Army’s recruiting initiative. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)