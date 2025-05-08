Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers conduct NASCAR Flyover

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conducted three aviation flyovers May 2 - May 4, 2025, at the Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR event. This flyover helped build relations with the communities surrounding Fort Cavazos while assisting with the Army’s recruiting initiative. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 23:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961812
    VIRIN: 250504-A-UN317-1001
    Filename: DOD_110984252
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers conduct NASCAR Flyover, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

