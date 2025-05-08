U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, conducted three aviation flyovers May 2 - May 4, 2025, at the Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR event. This flyover helped build relations with the communities surrounding Fort Cavazos while assisting with the Army’s recruiting initiative. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 23:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961812
|VIRIN:
|250504-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110984252
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers conduct NASCAR Flyover, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
