Battle of Iwo Jima veteran Louis Bourgault Jr. is celebrated by friends, family, and Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS North Carolina, May 9, 2025. Bourgault, a World War II Marine Corps rifleman, was born on May 9, 1925, and fought in several pivotal battles, including Iwo Jima. The ceremony marked his 100th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 20:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961802
|VIRIN:
|250509-M-VO343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110984041
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with Marines, Sailors, family aboard USS North Carolina, by SSgt Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.