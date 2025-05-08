Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iwo Jima Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with Marines, Sailors, family aboard USS North Carolina

    WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexa Hernandez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Battle of Iwo Jima veteran Louis Bourgault Jr. is celebrated by friends, family, and Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS North Carolina, May 9, 2025. Bourgault, a World War II Marine Corps rifleman, was born on May 9, 1925, and fought in several pivotal battles, including Iwo Jima. The ceremony marked his 100th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 20:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961802
    VIRIN: 250509-M-VO343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110984041
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with Marines, Sailors, family aboard USS North Carolina, by SSgt Alexa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

