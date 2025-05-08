Iwo Jima Veteran celebrates 100th Birthday with Marines, Sailors, family aboard USS North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961802" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Battle of Iwo Jima veteran Louis Bourgault Jr. is celebrated by friends, family, and Marines from II Marine Expeditionary Force during a ceremony aboard the decommissioned battleship USS North Carolina, May 9, 2025. Bourgault, a World War II Marine Corps rifleman, was born on May 9, 1925, and fought in several pivotal battles, including Iwo Jima. The ceremony marked his 100th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Alexa M. Hernandez)