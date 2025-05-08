video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 3d Air Support Operations Group Tactical Air Control Party conduct command and control operations and sensing operations during exercise Capri Sun with the 552d Air Control Group at the Alpena Combat Training Readiness Center, Mar. 31 to Apr. 11, 2025. Exercise Capri Sun was designed to enhance interoperability between these two groups and exercise integrated sensing and effects operations with Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists. The 820th Base Defense Group acted as opposing forces to test these blue force's capabilities and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by 93d Air Ground Operations Wing)