    Exercise Capri Sun

    ALPENA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force 3d Air Support Operations Group Tactical Air Control Party conduct command and control operations and sensing operations during exercise Capri Sun with the 552d Air Control Group at the Alpena Combat Training Readiness Center, Mar. 31 to Apr. 11, 2025. Exercise Capri Sun was designed to enhance interoperability between these two groups and exercise integrated sensing and effects operations with Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists. The 820th Base Defense Group acted as opposing forces to test these blue force's capabilities and effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force video by 93d Air Ground Operations Wing)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 18:50
    Location: ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Capri Sun, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TACP
    exercise
    readiness
    C2
    ACW
    lethality

